Thomas B. Miller, 87, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

He was born December 24, 1929, in Landeck, the son of Ferd and Agnes (Pohlman) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On September 20, 1951, he married the former Agnes Grothouse, and she survives in Delphos.

Survivors include three sons, Denny (Melanie) Miller of Middle Point, Gary (Pat) Miller of Dayton, and Mark (Linda) Miller of Delphos; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Miller of Toledo; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A son, Rick Miller, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Delphos, with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a Knights of Columbus Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. and a parish wake at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Delphos St. John’s School, or Delphos Jefferson City Schools.

