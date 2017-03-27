Tell a friend

Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: games/events subject to change)

Monday, March 27

Baseball: Spencerville at Van Wert (5 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 28

Baseball: Fort Recovery at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)

Softball: Delphos Jefferson at Van Wert (5 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 29

Baseball: Van Wert at Lincolnview (4:30 p.m.)

Baseball: Delphos St. John’s at Crestview (5 p.m.)

Softball: Van Wert at Lincolnview (4:30 p.m.)

Softball: Elida at Crestview (5 p.m.)

Thursday, March 30

Baseball: Fort Jennings at Lincolnview (4:30 p.m.)

Baseball: Hicksville at Crestview (5 p.m.)

Softball: Van Wert at Crestview (5 p.m.)

Softball: Lincolnview at Minster (5 p.m.)

Track and Field: Van Wert at Napoleon (Boys and Girls, 4:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 31

Baseball: Crestview at Shawnee (5 p.m.)

Softball: Crestview at Fairview (5 p.m.)

Track and Field: Fort Recovery, Continental and Cory-Rawson at Crestview Boys and Girls, 5 p.m.)

Saturday, April 1

Baseball: Bryan at Van Wert DH (1 p.m.)

Baseball: Crestview at Fort Recovery DH (11 a.m.)

Baseball: Lincolnview, Delphos St. John’s at Antwerp (11 a.m.)

Softball: Shawnee, New Bremen and Spencerville at Crestview quad (12 p.m.)

Track and Field: Crestview at Versailles Boys Invitational (10 a.m.)