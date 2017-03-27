The Week Ahead in Local Sports
Van Wert independent sports
(Please note: games/events subject to change)
Monday, March 27
Baseball: Spencerville at Van Wert (5 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 28
Baseball: Fort Recovery at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)
Softball: Delphos Jefferson at Van Wert (5 p.m.)
Wednesday, March 29
Baseball: Van Wert at Lincolnview (4:30 p.m.)
Baseball: Delphos St. John’s at Crestview (5 p.m.)
Softball: Van Wert at Lincolnview (4:30 p.m.)
Softball: Elida at Crestview (5 p.m.)
Thursday, March 30
Baseball: Fort Jennings at Lincolnview (4:30 p.m.)
Baseball: Hicksville at Crestview (5 p.m.)
Softball: Van Wert at Crestview (5 p.m.)
Softball: Lincolnview at Minster (5 p.m.)
Track and Field: Van Wert at Napoleon (Boys and Girls, 4:30 p.m.)
Friday, March 31
Baseball: Crestview at Shawnee (5 p.m.)
Softball: Crestview at Fairview (5 p.m.)
Track and Field: Fort Recovery, Continental and Cory-Rawson at Crestview Boys and Girls, 5 p.m.)
Saturday, April 1
Baseball: Bryan at Van Wert DH (1 p.m.)
Baseball: Crestview at Fort Recovery DH (11 a.m.)
Baseball: Lincolnview, Delphos St. John’s at Antwerp (11 a.m.)
Softball: Shawnee, New Bremen and Spencerville at Crestview quad (12 p.m.)
Track and Field: Crestview at Versailles Boys Invitational (10 a.m.)
