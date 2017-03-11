Terry L. Harris, 72, of Haviland, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017.

He was born February 23, 1945, in Paulding, the son of the late Walter and Marvel (Scott) Harris. On October 11, 1977, he married Jill M. (Myers) Harris, who survives.

terry was a United States Army veteran serving during the Cuban crisis. He worked for Chrysler Amplex Corporation in Van Wert and retired from Chelsea, Michigan, in 1997 after 30 years of service.

He was a member of UAW Local 1284 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 587 in Paulding. He was a maintenance worker for Blue Creek Township, and enjoyed the outdoors and Bluegrass music.

He is also survived by his daughters, Kara (Jason) Dirham of Convoy and Casey Malone, of Haviland; a grandson, Xylem; a stepgrandson, Jacob; and many nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Donald, Doyle, Gordon, and John Harris, and Mary Lou Webster.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Scott EMS.

