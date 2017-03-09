Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District is offering one $500 scholarship to a student studying agriculture, natural resources or closely related fields at any Ohio college or university during the 2017-2018 academic year.

Recipients of the scholarship need to have completed their freshman year in college and must be Van Wert County residents.

The Scholarship Committee of the Soil and Water Conservation District will review the applications and announce recipients in June. Scholarship money will be sent directly to the recipient’s college or university at the beginning of the academic year.

Criteria for determining the recipient will be area of study, grades, activities, leadership, and commitment to conservation practices. The SWCD reserves the right to refuse any applications not meeting requirements.

Scholarship applications are available at the Soil and Water Conservation District office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, or online at www.vanwertswcd.org. Applications and two reference forms need to be completed and sent to the office by May 5.