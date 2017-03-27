The Detroit Symphony Orchestra String Trio entertained a small audience at First Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon with a program of music from composers Josef Haydn, Ludwig Van Beethoven, and Hungarian Erno Dohnanyi. Trio members Yoonshin Song on violin, Eric Nowlin on viola, and Wei Yu on cello, all principal players with the DSO, played Haydn’s Divertimento for String Trio in G Major No. 2, Beethoven’s String Trio in D. Major No. 2, and Dohnanyi’s Serenade for String Trio in D. Major, Opus 10. The concert was sponsored by The Van Wert County Foundation. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent