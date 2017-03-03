VW independent/submitted information

As part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ongoing effort to contribute to a safer Ohio, troopers are continuing their increased focus on impaired driving enforcement — and these efforts are paying off. Troopers have removed well over 24,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways per year over the last five years.

Drunk driving-related crashes accounted for 37 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in 2016, this percentage has remained relatively constant since 2013.

There were 14,420 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 423 people and injuring 8,785. Speed was a contributing factor in 59 percent of all OVI-related crashes. Of drivers considered at-fault in OVI-related crashes, 54 percent were in their 20s and 30s, and 72 percent were male.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Lt. Timothy Grigsby, Van Wert post commander. “You can also help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”

Last year, state troopers from the Van Wert Post arrested 319 impaired drivers in this area.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

To view a copy of the entire statistical recap, visit http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/OVI_Bulletin_2017.pdf