COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig Riedel and State Senator Cliff Hite met this past week with representatives of the Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) at the recent annual “Conservation Partnership Meeting” held in downtown Columbus.

More than 650 conservation leaders consisting of supervisors and staff from Ohio’s 88 SWCDs, partners representing the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the Ohio Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts employees, Ohio EPA, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), The Ohio State University, and many others were on hand during the two-day event centered around the theme “All-In for Conservation.”

The meeting challenged attendees to identify and strengthen their commitment to conservation as each work to positively impact Ohio’s economy, environment, and future. Meeting participants networked, participated in thought-provoking workshops and breakout sessions, heard from key speakers, including leadership speaker Randy Frazier; Jim Richardson from National Geographic magazine; USDA NRCS Regional Conservationist Gayle Berry from Washington, D.C.; ODA Director David Daniels; and State Senator Bob Peterson.

During a special event held in the Statehouse Rotunda, the districts met with state legislators.

“We appreciate Representative Riedel and Senator Hite for taking the time to meet and hear how SWCDs are positively impacting our local communities through a variety of programs and projects aimed to increase the economy while advancing conservation stewardship,” said Dave Kemler, vice chair of the SWCD Board.