COLUMBUS — The Delphos St. John’s Blue Jays, who were outscored 21-0 in the third quarter, fell to the Cleveland Heights Lutheran East Falcons 50-25 in Thursday’s Division IV state semifinals at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Robby Saine led the Blue Jays (21-5) with 10 points, while Lutheran East’s Jordan Burge led all scorers with 16.

In Thursday’s second Division IV semifinal game, the Perry Commodores lost to Columbus Wellington School 68-47.

Perry (24-4) led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Jaguars outscored the Commodores in each of the three remaining quarters.

Perry’s Orion Munford led all scorers with 19 points.

Lutheran East and Columbus Wellington will meet for the small school championship at 2 p.m. Saturday. That game, along with three other state title games, will air live on WSKD 99.7 FM, and will stream live on The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com)

Box scores

Delphos St. John’s 8 5 0 12–-25

Lutheran East 9 7 21 13–-50

Col. Wellington School 13 19 20 16–-68

Lima Perry 18 5 15 16–-47