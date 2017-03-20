SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Two area teams are in, while two others missed going to this week’s State Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Columbus.

On the strength of Friday’s 44-43 regional championship win over Mansfield St. Peter’s, Midwest Athletic Conference member Delphos St. John’s (21-4) will take on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (18-9) in the Division IV state semifinals at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

The winner will play for the small school title against Northwest Central Conference member Perry (24-3) or Columbus Wellington School (21-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Perry won two regional games, after assistant coach and head football coach Herb Lane died in a traffic accident.

A second MAC member played for a spot in Columbus, but fell short. Marion Local (18-9) lost to Archbold 48-24 in Saturday’s Division III regional championship game at the University of Toledo.

Western Buckeye League member Elida just missed a trip to the Division II State Tournament. In Saturday’s regional championship game at Toledo, the Bulldogs pushed Wauseon to overtime, but fell 54-45.

Here are the matchups and the schedule for the State Tournament. All 12 games will air live on WKSD 99.7 FM, and will stream live on The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com)

Thursday, March 23

Division II

10:45 a.m.–-Wauseon 26-1 vs. Columbus Eastmoor Academy (22-6)

2 p.m.–-Akron St. Vincent St. Mary (23-5) vs. Trotwood Madison (25-2)

Division IV

5:15 p.m.–-Delphos St. John’s (21-4) vs. Lutheran East (18-9)

8:30 p.m.–-Wellington School (21-7) vs. Perry (24-3)

*Note–-1996-1997 Lincolnview Lancers will be honored at halftime of the 8:30 p.m. game.

Friday, March 24

Division III

10:45 a.m.–-Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joseph (21-6) vs. Fairland (24-1)

2 p.m.–-St. Bernard Roger Bacon (23-4) vs. Archbold (22-5)

Division I

5:15 p.m.–-Pickerington Central (26-2) vs. Cincinnati Moeller (27-0)

8:30 p.m.–-Lakewood St. Edward (23-5) vs. Massillon Jackson (26-2)

Saturday, March 25