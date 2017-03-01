VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is hosting its annual Good Friday Prayer Breakfast on Friday, April 14, at 7 a.m. at Willow Bend Country Club. This year’s speaker is Bob Spath.

Spath is a teacher, coach, husband, and father of five children, who was responsible for creating Van Wert High School’s Project Lead the Way engineering program and VWHS’s robotics team.

His pathway into teaching at Van Wert took him through 7½ years in the United States Navy as a naval aviator. During his time in the Navy, God opened Spath’s eyes to the truth of how much our Father in heaven loves him. His faith journey includes brokenness, surrender, and healing.

Spath plans to share how his faith has been tested and strengthened through his experiences in the U.S. Navy, and during the long wait and eventual adoption of his youngest son, Eli.

Plan to join him on Friday, April 14, at 7 a.m. at Willow Bend Country Club for the annual YMCA Good Friday Prayer Breakfast.

All are welcome to attend the Prayer Breakfast. Tickets can be purchased at the YMCA of Van Wert County, 241 W. Main St., for $8 each.

The Y will also be collecting canned good items at the door for a donation to local food pantries.

Information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org.