Local photographer Russ LaBounty spotted this beautiful snowy owl in a farm field Wednesday afternoon while driving along Convoy Heller Road, about a half mile south of Elm Sugar Grove Church Road. The owl was seen at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, and was still there when the photos were taken around sunset. LaBounty said that seeing the owl was a thrill, since the only other snowy owls he has seen had been in zoos.