Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will hold its monthly SilverSneakers Game Day on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:15 a.m. in the Senior Fitness Room. Seniors are invited to join the YMCA for its SilverSneakers Fitness Class at 10:15 a.m., then stick around for games and snacks at this free event.

This monthly event is for anyone who is looking to have fun, socialize, learn more about the YMCA, the SilverSneakers program, memberships, or how to become involved in a fitness-based program where positivity, friendship and fun come together. Anyone who attends this fellowship event will be entered into a drawing to win a free pair of tennis shoes.

Guests are always welcome and members are encouraged to bring a friend to the game day. No pre-registration is required. The YMCA will check guests’ eligibility for a SilverSneakers membership, give tours and answer questions about the YMCA and how its programming can meet individual needs.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA is available at 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.