Shirley A. Bidlack, 91, of Grover Hill, passed away at 9:57 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born July 13, 1925, in Toledo, the daughter of Dennis and Viola (Roberts) Thrasher, who both preceded her in death. On October 2, 1943, she married R. Paul Bidlack, who survives.

Other survivors include four children, Connie (Tom) Baldwin of New Haven, Indiana, Paulette (Richard) Stemen of Payne, Patricia Bidlack of Grover Hill, and Rudy (Ellen) Bidlack of Scott; two daughters-in-law, Cheryl Bidlack of Van Wert and Jenni Bidlack of Grover Hill; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Two sons, Dennis Bidlack and Jeff Bidlack; a brother, Guy Mansfield; and four sisters, Orpha Collier, Eva Wilson Nova Scarbrough and a sister in infancy, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Mandale Church of Christ, with the Rev. Don Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers, because of allergies, memorials may be directed to Mandale Church of Christ or the Grover Hill EMS squad.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.