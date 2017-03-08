Submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced his office will be holding its second child passenger safety event this month. The event will be from 9-11 a.m. this Saturday, March 11, at the Van Wert Fire Department, 515 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Sheriff Riggenbach noted that parents, grandparents, caregivers, etc., can stop at the Van Wert Fire Department and have their child passenger safety seat inspected to ensure the seat is properly installed and is the appropriate type of safety seat for the child using the seat.

Sheriff Riggenbach highly recommends that families attending the child passenger safety seat events bring their children with them to the event. This allows the Sheriff’s Office car seat technician, Deputy Colleen Wiley, to ensure the child passenger safety seat is properly installed and is appropriate for that child.

During the inspection, Deputy Wiley will also be providing educational information for families about child passenger safety seats.

For more information about the upcoming safety seat events, local residents can call Deputy Wiley at 419.238.3866. Families who cannot attend the Van Wert event on March 11 can also contact Deputy Wiley to make an appointment to have their safety seat inspected.

The event is free to the public.