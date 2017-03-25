SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Four returning letter winners are expected to lead an otherwise very young Van Wert Lady Cougars softball team in 2017.

All four are seniors — Allie Hall (second base, outfielder/pitcher), infielder Allison Kennedy, Peyton Okuly (outfielder/utility player), and Olivia Profit (third base/outfielder). A fifth senior, Kateri Steinecker (shortstop/second base/pitcher and a three-time letter winner), will miss the entire season, due to an injury.

“We’ll be relying on them to help guide the team during the season, while the younger team members gain playing time and experience with each game played,” head coach Greg Steinecker said of his returning seniors.

As of now, Van Wert’s pitching staff will consist of three or four players. Hall and Okuly are in the mix, along with junior Laine Spoor, sophomore Jaden Wagner and freshmen Lauren Moore and Katie Coplin.

“With the loss of Brooke Brown to graduation and Steinecker to injury, the pitching staff will be young,” Steinecker said. “We are still working on and evaluating which ones will be stepping up to be the everyday pitcher.”

Also under evaluation by Steinecker — the projected usual lineup. Along with Hall, Kennedy, Okuly and Profit, others expected to see playing time for Van Wert this season include juniors Katlyn Dickson (catcher/third base/outfielder), Spoor (shortstop/third base/pitcher), and Grace Kline (outfielder/utility player), sophomores Drew Kennedy (second base/outfielder), Olivia Kline (catcher/first base/outfielder) and the two freshmen on the varsity roster: Moore and Coplin (pitcher/utility players).

“The team concept will be to rely on our defense and our ability to manufacture runs, and one of our goals for the team is to develop a consistent approach to each and every game,” Steinecker said.

Van Wert’s softball season is scheduled to begin next Tuesday at home against Delphos Jefferson.