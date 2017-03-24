The Crestview High School Scholastic Bowl team completed its season on a high note by winning the Bath Scholastic Bowl Tournament. This qualifies the team to compete at the Ohio Academic Competition Regionals in May. Shown are Joel Germann, Braden Brecht, Colby Swager, Colton Wolford, Hannah Bouillon, Chelsea Taylor and Coach Sandy Grooms. Other team members this year were Ford Tatum, Kenzi Case, Danny Pawlick, Becca Daugherty, Emily Fegley, Gwen Davis, and Cameron Cearns. (Crestview photo)