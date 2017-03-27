The Crestview Middle School Scholastic Bowl Team has completed a very successful season. The eighth grade team — Brian Myers, Tanner Myers, Vince Adam, and Sophie Kline — is shown with its awards. The team was the pool champion at the St. Marys Social Studies Tournament, champions at the Crestview Tag Team Tournament, and runners-up at the Coldwater Tournament. It was also pool runner-up at the Van Wert NAQT tournament. Other team members this year were seventh graders Katy Williamson, Dylan Barricklow, Sierra Bates, Kaylee Pawlick, and sixth graders Megan Mosier, Wesyn Ludwig, Karis Holloway, Connor Tussing, Gracie Morgan, and Macy Kulwicki. (Crestview photo)