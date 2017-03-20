Print for later

Sarah Elizabeth “Betty” Arthur, 91, of Lima, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, following a brief illness.

She was born December 6, 1925, in Gomer, the daughter of John Thomas and Elizabeth (Peat) Arthur, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a sister, Mary Ann (Tom) Syler of Alliance; seven nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews.

A brother, Bill Arthur, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, April 8, at Gomer Congregational Church, with Pastor Jim Wilder officiating. A private burial service will follow.

Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.

Preferred memorials: Gomer Congregational Church, 7350 Gomer Road, Gomer, OH 45809, or the Second Wind Dream Program at www.secondwind.org.

Arrangements were made by Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.