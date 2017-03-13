Robert E. Zuber

Robert E. “Bob” Zuber, 73, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at 9:14 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, in the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born January 14, 1944, in Lima, a son of Raymond O. and Virginia M. Savidge Zuber, who are both deceased. On January 19, 1963, he married the former Janet E. Zirkle, who survives, along with two children, Jody L. (Teresa) Zuber of Littleton, Colorado, and Denise E. (James) Davis of Venedocia; eight grandchildren, Grant, Shawn, Christopher and Joseph Zuber, Natasha Davis, Cassondra (Adam) Clark, Dakota Davis, and Misty (Lance) Ryan; and five great-grandchildren, Makayla, Delaney and Sidney Ryan, and Cayson and Brodyn Clark.

Also surviving are three sisters, Karen (Bo Bradley) Degen of Chillicothe, Barbara Brenneman of Spencerville, and Anita Zuber of South Bend, Indiana, and a sister-in-law, Eloise “Ellie” Zuber of Wapakoneta.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Zuber; his grandson, Derrick Zuber; and a brother-in-law, Roger Brenneman.

Bob was a 1962 graduate of Spencerville High School and had worked at Fruehauf in Delphos and the BLH Corporation in Lima. He then became a certified GM mechanic and worked at Koenig Chevrolet in Spencerville and Bill Ahl Buick in Lima. He then opened Village Auto in Spencerville, working with Doug Cook.

He was very active in the Northwestern Ohio Field and Stream Association in Spencerville, where he enjoyed the annual fishing derby for the children. He loved fishing, hunting, and NASCAR and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 191.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with the Rev. David W. Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Wright Cemetery near Converse.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: NW Ohio Field and Stream Association or Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at tbayliff@woh.rr.com.