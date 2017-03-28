Ricky Dean Stemen, 53, of Van Wert, passed away at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at his residence.

He was born July 18, 1963, in Van Wert, the son of Dean Stemen, who preceded him in death, and Judy Stemen, who survives in Middle Point.

Other survivors include a daughter, Regan Elaine Stemen of Lancaster; one son, Nicholas Dean Stemen of Lancaster; a granddaughter; and a brother, David Stemen of Rockford.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.