April Gray, the owner with her husband, Jason, of the Harvest House, a local family-owned small orchard and farm providing fresh, organic food, cuts the ribbon on her retail facility at 8403 Feasby-Wisener Road in Van Wert County on Wednesday, while family and Chamber members look on. The business provides members with Harvest Crates filled with organic fruits and vegetables, as well as fresh eggs and home-baked bread, each week of a 15-week “season.” Members can either pick up a filled crate (sample held by Jason Gray) or select food themselves at the Harvest House facility on Feasby-Wisener Road. Recipes are also available to create dishes with the food provided each week. More information can be found at the Harvest House website: www.ourharvesthouse.com. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent