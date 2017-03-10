VW independent/submitted information

Members of Van Wert’s American Red Cross disaster action team met with new Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones this week to discuss partnership opportunities and continue the good working relationship between the Red Cross and city fire department.

When disasters like home fire strike a community, the Red Cross provides assistance that includes food, clothing, and temporary shelter, as well as emotional support to those affected. The Red Cross also provides canteen services to fire departments while they fight fires.

The Red Cross and fire department have also worked closely together on safety initiatives, including the home fire campaign, a multi-year effort to reduce the number of home fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent.

Working with the fire department and other community groups across the country, the Red Cross and its partners have installed more than 700,000 smoke alarms in all 50 states and saved 159 lives. Here in west central Ohio, the Red Cross has installed 2,000 smoke alarms.

“The American Red Cross welcomes Chief Jones and is proud to continue to partner with the Van Wert Fire Department,” said Derek Stemen, executive director of the West Central Ohio Red Cross Chapter. “I am confident that our combined efforts will help prevent injuries and deaths from fires in our community.”

There are several things people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from fires. They include:

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries at least once a year.

Develop a fire evacuation plan with all members of the household and practicing it several times a year, at different times of the day.

Include two ways to get out of every room and consider escape ladders for sleeping areas or homes on the second floor or above. Pick a place outside for everyone to meet and make sure everyone knows where it is.

Remove any fire hazards from the home.

People can visit redcross.org/homefires to find out more about how to protect themselves and their loved homes from fire. To find the location of smoke alarm installation events or to become a volunteer, contact the local Red Cross chapter at www.WestCentralOhio@redcross.org.