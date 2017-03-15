Print for later

Jack E. Adams and Peggy Bockey Adams to Jon W. Rose and Ashley M. Rose, inlot 706, Delphos.

Robert Lee Newland and Robert L. Newland to Brady Burk, lot 6-42, Van Wert subdivision.

Estate of Ralph E. Rager to Ben Thatcher, portion of outlets 164, 165, Van Wert.

Roxann M. Bonifas, Karen L. Bruns, Louis R. Reindel, Larry J. Reindel, Margie R. Basinger, Robert J. Reindel, Thomas B. Reindel, Mary A. Hodgson, Patrick D. Ryan, Louis Bonifas, Louis J. Bonifas, Rick Bruns, Barbara Reindel, Barbara A. Reindel, Gregory Basinger, Gregory S. Basinger, Vickie reindel, Stephan Hodgson, Patrick Ryan and Amy Reindel to Donna J. Burkholder, portion of section 22, Ridge Township.

Louis R Reindel, Larry J. Reindel, Donna J. Burkholder, robert J. Reindel, Mary A. Hodgson, Patrick Ryan, Barbara Reindel, Barbara A. Reindel, Amy Reindel, Craig Burkholder, Vickie Reindel, and Stephan Hodgson to Reindel Four LLC, portion of section 26, Ridge Township, portion of section 28, Washington Township.

Robert J. Reindel and Vicki Reindel to Robert J. Reindel and Vicki Reindel, portion of section 28, Washington Township.

Larry J. Reindel and Amy J. Reindel to Larry J. Reindel, portion of section 28, Washington Township.

Donna J. Burkholder and Craig Burkholder to Larry J. Reindel and Amy J. Reindel, portion of section 22, Ridge Township.

Ernest O. Hines, Sharon A. Hines and Sharon Hines to Todd A. Hines and Tracey M. Boberg, inlot 1222, Delphos.

Estate of Michael L. Williams to Brenda J. Williams, inlot 4050, Van Wert.

Karissa Kay Kunz to Karissa Kay Kunz and Charles Henry Edwards, inlot 73, Delphos.

Stephen L. Ludic and Debra A. Ludic to Kathryn E. Harting, lot 424, Van Wert subdivision.

Wayne A. Howell and Wayne Howell to James Caperton and Jessica Caperton, inlots 202, 203, 204, Willshire.

Catherine J. Gentry and Catherine J. Smith to Norma J. Nichols, portion of section 24, Willshire Township.

Leila Brown LLC to Kathryn L. Schaffner, portion of section 30, Pleasant Township.

Ronald E. Pruden to Stephen T. Mengerink and Kelly R. Mengerink, inlot 408, Van Wert.

Debra A. Laudick to Stephen L. Laudick, portion of lots 338, 179-1, 180, 181,782, 783, 784 (unit 4),Van Wert subdivision.

Thomas K. Merkle and Paula J. Merkle to Troy J. Merkle, portion of section 30, Pleasant Township.

Estate of John Michael Inner to Kathryn Sue Inner, inlot 3747, Van Wert.

John T. Pond and John Pond to John T. Pond and Erica Pond, portion of section 31, Willshire Township.