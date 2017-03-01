Print for later

Estate of Leila Annette Brown, estate of Leila W. Brown, and Leila Brown LLC to J.A. Worthington Rentals LLC, portion of inlot 1082, Van Wert.

Roger L. Neate Living Trust and Patricia A. Neate Living Trust to Circuit Board of Trustees of the Kingsley United Methodist Church, portion of section 13, Liberty Township.

Estate of Kathleen R. Frederick to Phil Fleming, outlets 110, 110-1, 109, Van Wert.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Wells Fargo Bank, inlot 135, Delphos.

Estate of Harry R. Moorman, estate of Harold Richard Moorman, and estate of H. Richard Moorman to Nichol M. Sanchez, inlot 519, Delphos.

Kathleen J. Miller, Kathleen J. Abbott, and William J. Abbott to Kathleen J. Abbott and Beverly J. Miller, inlot 3005, Van Wert.

Leila Brown LLC to Feasby Rentals LLC, portion of inlot 1223, Van Wert.

Steven R. Trammell and Rona L. Trammell to Kathy L. Variell and Bryan W. Variell, portion of section 13, Ridge Township.

Bruce W. Diment and Lisa G. Diment to Tiffany L. Sidle and Andrew M. Sidle, portion of section 23, Tully Township.

Travis M. Schulte and Michelle A. Schulte to Angela L. Grothouse, lots 29, 30, 31, 32, Delphos MAR subdivision, lot 120, Delphos subdivision.

William D. McCracken Family Trust and Marilyn J. McCracken Family Trust to Matthew J. Stephens and Ashley relish, inlot 3695, Van Wert.

Advanced Radiation Medicine Services Ltd to Michael O. Carrier and Gina L. Carrier, inlot 4341, Van Wert.

Estate of Janice C. Waters to Richard G. Waters, inlots 4194, 4193, Van Wert.

Bryan W. Variell and Kathy L. Variell to Bryan W. Variell and Kathy L. Variell, portion of section 18, Washington Township.

Harold R. Thomas and Marie H. Thomas to Arthur L. Bell, Rebecca Trejo, inlot 457, Van Wert.