Print for later

Tweet about it

Cynthia K. Bay to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, inlot 554, Van Wert.

Richard L. Boroff to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, inlot 1966, Van Wert.

109 Normal Trust to Cora B. Finfrock, inlot 225, Middle Point.

Estate of Gale Brown to Aaron M. Hackworth, inlot 607, Delphos.

Robert Alan Miller and Robert A. Miller to MAR Farms LLC, portion of sections 27, 36, Tully Township, portion of section 4, Harrison Township.

David L. Ziegler and Jeanne E. Ziegler to Main Street Van Wert Inc., portion of inlot 49, Van Wert.

Mary Anne Mihm and Mary A. Mihm to Joyce D. Buettner, Deborah K. Humphreys, Karen S. Long, and Lisa E. Mosier, portion of section 32, Ridge Township (lot 1, J.L. Presley subdivision).

Gary R. Wagonrod, Eldonna Wagonrod, and Eldonna K. Wagonrod to Gary R. Wagonrod, Eldonna Wagonrod, and Eldonna K. Wagonrod, inlot 3014, Van Wert, portion of inlot 598, Ohio City, portion of section 15, Liberty Township.

Richard L. Miller and Margaret A. Miller to John Reuben E. Dumbrow and Trisha A. Dumbrow, portion of section 36, Tully Township.

Gary L. Eichler and Tamara K. Eichler to Tabitha J. Felver, inlot 3036, Van Wert.

John F. Ellzey, Nancy E. Bowen-Ellzey, and Nancy Bowen-Ellzey to Todd D. Gammill and Paula S. Gammill, portion of section 19, Ridge Township.

Paul E. Hamrick and Susan M. Hamrick to Chelsey Fischer, inlot 1117, Van Wert.

L. John Wortman and Phyllis J. Wortman to Matthew R. Evans, portion of section 4, Liberty Township.

Connie Wilson to Quinten A. Martin and Kylee R. Martin, inlot 573, Van Wert.

FFF Properties LLC to Donald Cummings, portion of section 35, Pleasant Township.

Fannie Mae to Competitive Properties LLC, portion of inlot 4, Willshire Township.

Helen P. Whitmore and Darlene A. Anderson to Thomas L. Anderson, outlot 19-1, Convoy.

Josephine K. Bockey and Josephine Bockey to Dorothy M. Schroeder, George E. Bockey, Elaine A. Evans, and Edward J. Bockey, portion of sections 28, 33, Ridge Township, portion of sections 18, 21, Washington Township.

Donald J. Neumeier and Lois Ann Neumeier to Donald J. Neumeier, portion of inlots 617, 618, Delphos.

Donald J. Neumeier and Lois Ann Neumeier to Lois Ann Neumeier, portion of inlots 617, 618, Delphos.

Lois Ann Neumeier and Donald J. Neumeier to Pumpkin Crazy LLC, portion of inlots 617, 618, Delphos.

Ben M. Thatcher to Brent A. Odenweller, portion of section 29, Hoaglin Township.

Terry G. Laman to Tandy R. Laman, portion of section 5, Jennings Township.

Douglas M. Martz, Michele Martz, and D.M. Marta to Keri Steinbrenner, portion of inlot 188, Delphos.