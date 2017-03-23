Read & Review Book Club sets meeting
The Read & Review Book Club of First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert, will meet at noon Thursday, April 6, in the Fellowship Hall.
Joan Blankemeyer will moderate a discussion of The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks. Area residents are welcome to bring a sack lunch, while desserts will be provided. A $2.50 donation will be accepted, which will go to mission projects.
