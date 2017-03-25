Raymond “Ray” Etgen, 72, of the Middle Point area, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born December 18, 1944, in Van Wert, the son of Donald R. “Butch” and Bertha (Dunno) Etgen, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his spouse, Phyliss Sue (Holbrook) Etgen.

He is survived by a brother, Larry (Tanya) Etgen; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Rachel) Kanable and Dave Allen (Bernadine) Griffey.

Two sons, Raymond “Bud” Etgen and David Allen Etgen, also preceded her in death.

For many years, Ray drove ready mix concrete trucks in the Van Wert area. He was a member of Sons of Amvets Post 698 in Middle Point.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert

Visitation is from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. May 29, the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

