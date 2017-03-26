Ramona Mae (Landrum) Bostick, 85, of Convoy, passed away with her family at her side at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 8, 1931, in Haviland, the daughter of Orville Landrum and Ruth (Powell) Foley, who both preceded her in death. On July 14, 1950, she married George E. Bostick, who survives in Convoy.

Other survivors include three sons, Chris (Neva) Bostick of Washington, and Mike (Eileen) Bostick and Chuck (Jennifer) Bostick, both of Alaska; a daughter, Cindy (Marc) Grubaugh of Convoy; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia (Charles) Putman of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a brother, Gary (Nancy) Foley of Lima.

A sister, Barbara Nickerson; and her stepfather, Frederick Foley, also preceded her in death.

A combined memorial service for Ramona and her husband, George, will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.