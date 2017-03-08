Submitted information

The PLC Health Clinic held its annual banquet fundraiser Sunday night. The banquet was generously sponsored by Cooper Farms, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation, and Van Wert County Hospital.

Nearly 200 guests gathered at Willow Bend Country Club to hear about the progress made towards becoming a medical clinic. They were also treated to an exceptional guest speaker, Anne J. O’Connor, vice president of legal affairs at National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA).

The PLC Health Clinic hopes to open in early summer. As a medical clinic, it will perform free pregnancy testing, limited obstetric Ultrasounds, and STI/STD testing.

For more information, visit its website at www.plchealthclinic.org.