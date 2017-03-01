Paul B. Hoverman, 96, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born November 6, 1920, in Van Wert, the son of Benjamin H. and Clara Cecil (Johnson) Hoverman, who both preceded him in death. On September 1, 1949, he married the former Betty J. Fisher, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include four children, Lewis Hoverman of Craig, Colorado, James (Jeanne) Hoverman of Pickerington, Karen (Tim) Barrick of Newville, Pennsylvania, and Larry (Jill) Hoverman of Van Wert; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Paula Ryan; and one sister, Marietta Swanson, also preceded him in death.

Paul was a veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Army. He retired in 1982 from the Van Wert County Highway Department after 30 years of service.

He was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert and also belonged to American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, in care of Community Health Professionals, or Calvary Evangelical Church’s Reis Memorial Fund.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

