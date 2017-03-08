Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol completed a three-day enforcement initiative aimed at removing illegal drugs and criminal activity from local communities. The enforcement effort was part of the 6 State Trooper Project and was conducted between March 2-4.

During the initiative, Van Wert Post troopers conducted 301 traffic stops, resulting in 22 criminal charges being filed. Troopers made 10 arrest for illegal drug possession, eight arrests for possessing drug paraphernalia, and two arrests for illegal weapon violations. Additionally, troopers removed eight impaired drivers from local roadways.

“It is important for the Van Wert community to understand that we are not only dedicated to keeping our roadways safe, but we are also committed to removing criminal activity from our local communities,” said Sergeant Joe Sisco, Van Wert Post assistant commander. “When illegal activity is eradicated from our communities, it is a win for the entire community and improves the quality of life for its members.”

The Van Wert Post received positive comments from members of the community for the effort to remove drugs and impaired drivers. Motorists commented that they noticed the increased presence of State Highway Patrol vehicles in and around the area over the weekend.

When explained as to the focus of the detail, motorists positively commented to the concentrated effort to remove harmful drugs and impaired drivers.

The 6 State Trooper Project is a collaborative effort between the Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Kentucky State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity, and stranded motorists.