By Rex Dolby

I’m going to depart from the usual photography topic to call your attention to Byron McNutt’s column on the Opinions page (4) of the Saturday, March 18, edition of the Times Bulletin. In his second section, he credits Del Keup with sending him 22 paraprosdokians. That was a new term to me. McNutt says that it is a figure of speech in which the latter part of the sentence is unexpected and often times very humorous. The only one I had heard previously was “Sometimes I wake up grumpy; other times I let her sleep.”

I encourage you to read them all and make your own top five or start collecting your own list. In effort to give you a chuckle, here are my five picks.

If I had a dollar for every girl that found me unattractive, they’d eventually find me attractive. Take my advice, I’m obviously not using it. Ever stop to think and forget to start again? I was going to wear my camouflage shirt today, but I couldn’t find it. No matter how much you push the envelope, it’ll still be stationery.

Have a great day!