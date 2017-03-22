Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting an M-1 Garand match on Saturday, March 25, at the Outdoorsmen Club, 9063 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m., while the match will start at 10 that morning.

For anyone who has ever wanted to shoot an M-1 Garand rifle, this is the match to attend. Those who shoot in the match are also eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public for use in this match. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $4, which is a target fee, while for those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds.

For those who have never participated in a match, the 9:30 a.m. shooting clinic will include how an M-1 operates and match protocols. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for who want to try it out.

For more information, check out the club’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info, or call 419.203.8662.