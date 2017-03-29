The Van Wert Optimist Club recently held its annual Essay Contest honoring two Van Wert High School students during the March 16 meeting. The Van Wert Optimist Club encouraged area students to contemplate the phrase “Chasing Optimism in the Face of Challenges” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for 2017. Jon Lee (from the left) won first place and a $300 award. Second place finisher, Nicole Clay, received $150. Medallions and certificates were also presented. Special thanks to the judges this year: Bitsy Clark, Vicki Bidlack, and Kylee Moody. (Optimist Club photo)