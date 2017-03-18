Students in the Early Childhood Education program at Vantage Career Center have been working on an FCCLA Advocacy project aimed at the local opioid/heroin epidemic this year. Through a Jeans Day fundraiser held at Vantage, they were able to donate $200 to Westwood Behavioral Health Center to help decrease opioid/heroin use. The money will be put toward childcare expenses for individuals seeking treatment so they can go to rehab. Shown are Early Childhood Education students Kelsey Shaffer (Crestview), Zoey Porter (Delphos Jefferson) and Chloe Foltz (Paulding) presenting the check to Mark Verville, project coordinator at Westwood. (photo submitted)