COLUMBUS — On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS) launched the My Safer Ohio Business clearinghouse as a way to make it easier for businesses, law enforcement, and public safety organizations to connect with the purpose of building a stronger, more prepared, and safer Ohio.

The My Safer Ohio Business clearinghouse provides businesses simple access to a wide variety of resources, safety tools, and information in order to aid in their development of emergency plans, training, communication and collaboration.

Programs such as the Ohio Public Private Partnership, Emergency Partner Credentialing System, as well as a wide variety of templates, are now available for all businesses in one central location.

“We are committed to providing resources to Ohio businesses and offering valuable safety and security resources in a more efficient manner so that businesses from across the state have the tools to aid in the protection of their staffs, customers and communities,” said ODPS Director John Born.

Partner organizations will also have the ability to submit and share topical information and resources through the clearinghouse.

The My Safer Ohio Business clearinghouse can be found at: http://www.publicsafety.ohio.gov/mysaferohiobusiness/.