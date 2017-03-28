Submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department is having its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 6 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 1, at the Community building in Ohio City on Ohio 118.

The menu will consist of “all you can eat” pancakes, sausage, eggs, and sausage gravy with biscuits. The breakfast will be prepared and served by members of the department. Cost of the meal will be a free-will donation by filling the fireman’s boot at the door.

All proceeds will go toward helping the department purchase needed equipment. Bring a friend and enjoy from good food.