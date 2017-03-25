Submitted information

ARCHBOLD — On Friday, April 7, all adults 55 and over are invited to a one-day seminar at Northwest State Community College for an up-close and personal look at the drug epidemic in the area.

“Not in My Neighborhood” is the theme of the event, which is aimed at informing unsuspecting, caring citizens about the rise of this troubling phenomenon. The Center for Lifelong Learning at the college is hosting the important event from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Many people are troubled by the news of the epidemic, but they just don’t even know enough to know what to look for,” said Cecily Rohrs, coordinator of the event. “Unless you’ve been directly affected, the horrifying news reports are difficult to put in perspective.

“Many in our rural area naively think things like, ‘Surely there aren’t illegal drugs in my neighborhood’ ‘Surely not in my own home!’ ‘Never!’, but the drug epidemic is out of control and this day will give attendees information needed to be an informed member of their family, their church, and their community.”

To open the seminar, attendees will get an overview of what today’s drugs may look like on the street, as well as some of the “tools” of the drug users’ trade. Is it possible that a person’s own medicine cabinet may be dangerous?

Those attending will hear from professionals who fight the epidemic every day, as well as parents of users and former users themselves.

“Nothing — not financial status, education or lack of, profession, or parenting skills — nothing provides a wrap of security around those you love,” Rohrs emphasized.

The day will open with coffee or tea and a cookie, with the program beginning promptly at 9 a.m. Pre-registration before the close of Monday, April 3, is necessary, but the $12 registration fee, which includes a college-provided lunch, can be paid at the door for those with reservations.

The day and the attire is casual, with plenty of time for questions and discussion with the presenters. By entering through the east doors of the college, Building A, registrants will find plenty of signage to Room A215, where the group will gather. An elevator makes the room easily accessible and restrooms are close by.

Reservations can be made by phoning Rohrs at 419.267.5502 and leaving a message including name and total number in one’s group, by emailing her at crohrs@northweststate.edu, or drop a note of intention to the College Center for Lifelong Learning, 22600 State Route 34, Archbold, OH 43502.