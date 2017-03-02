VW independent/submitted information

The board of Main Street Van Wert will be conducting a candidate search to replace current Program Manager Adam Ries, who announced he is leaving in early spring to pursue a new opportunity. Ries has been in his current position since 2011.

It is the Board’s intention to hire Ries’ replacement in time that he can provide guidance to help the new hire begin with the many projects and activities already planned for this year. Ries, whose resignation is effective April 7, will still be managing activities of the office and contributing to each of the organization’s four main committees until that date.

Originally hired in the fall of 2011 as a part-time interim director, Ries was then hired as the full time program manager in 2013. In the past 5½ years, the Main Street organization has demonstrated growth in projects, events, fundraising, and board leadership.

“We have as strong of a board as we’ve ever had, with great leaders — each with a deep commitment to bettering this community,” Ries said. “Thanks to the continued financial investment of the City of Van Wert, Van Wert County, and over 130 annual private supporting partners, the organization is in a good position to hire an energetic and enthusiastic new manager to lead the organization forward.”

Two substantial projects Ries is proud of include the Comprehensive Downtown Plan, published in 2013. The plan was the result of months of stakeholder and public meetings, city and county guidance, and professional city planners analyzing downtown’s business mix, building occupancy, and automobile and pedestrian traffic patterns.

“It is a roadmap for our community to continue building a stronger downtown — economically, socially, and through physical improvements to buildings and infrastructure,” Ries noted.

The other is the recently completed FY2014 Downtown Revitalization Grant Program, spawned from the Comprehensive Plan, which Ries administered in conjunction with Sue Gerker of the Van Wert County Commissioners office. From 2015 through 2016, 17 building owners took advantage of this matching grant program to complete 34 substantial building improvement projects. A total of $270,000 was awarded in matching grant funds, with a total of $1.9 million worth of reinvestments throughout downtown over the past two years.

“And there are still projects in construction,” Ries added, mentioning two buildings in different phases of construction to bring downtown loft apartments. In addition, more long-time empty buildings have recently been purchased by local investors for future projects to enhance downtown and bring new businesses and new residential units to downtown.

“Good businesses don’t locate in bad buildings; each building rehab means a move-in ready space for a start-up or existing business to find their home — and their customers — in downtown,” Ries said. “That growing density, made up of both business and residential activity, is what will continue to add vibrancy and more life to the district.”

“As a local real estate professional, I can personally attest to the hugely positive influence that Adam has contributed to the growth in downtown Van Wert,” says 2017 MSVW Board Vice Chair Chet Straley. “The desire for downtown property has increased, as well as value. I am excited for the future of Main Street Van Wert, but also excited for Adam’s next chapter.”

“I have loved this job, and fallen more in love with this community through my time with Main Street,” Ries added. “I have such deep admiration for the small business owners who open their doors each morning to offer unique products and services, each new business paving the way for the next, and adding to the great business mix we have in downtown.”

“We have a very involved Board of Directors who are committed to work with a united economic development coalition to promote, preserve, and beautify downtown Van Wert,” said 2017 MSVW Board Chair Mark Verville.

The MSVW Executive Committee will be conducting the candidate search, with the position advertised locally and regionally until March 17. Anyone interested in the position can view the full job description and more at the organization’s website, www.MainStreetVanWert.org/employment.