By Hope Wallace

Join us for a free, public opening party to celebrate Healing Hearts & Nature! This is an exhibit of mosaics by the Mosaic Artists of Michigan will be opening this Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at the Wassenberg Art Center. Make a painting or your own mosaic, free appetizers and live, acoustic music by Ezra Miller will be provided. The Healing Hearts and Nature exhibit is a collection of contemporary mosaic art from the Mosaic Artists of Michigan (MAM). The theme represents the capacity of both hearts and nature to heal during difficult times. The artists of MAM are dedicated to the creation and promotion of the ancient art of mosaic. As artists they strive to express the artistic in the language of the 21st century.

The Mosaic Artists of Michigan began in 2003 with a small group of mosaic and tile artists. Their vision became our commitment to share, educate, and promote the resurgence of fine art mosaics. The style of each member’s work is unique, as the art of mosaic presents a world of endless possibilities in color, texture, shape and expression.

As an art organization, MAM embraces all achievements in the artist’s journey, from beginner to professional. Members include professional artists, hobbyists, and patrons. Many of our members have achieved recognition in the art community from solo and international juried exhibits, publication in mosaic and other art books and magazines, and public and private commissions. Many MAM members participate in the group exhibits throughout the year at galleries, art centers and art spaces around Michigan along with their own solo exhibits. Members also engage in philanthropic mosaic projects and installations around Michigan.

Keep the creativity going after the party and head on out to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center for the musical and painting extravaganza ArtRageous!

Art Classes:

Watercolor Techniques is an ongoing class for adults held Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. The monthly fee is $35 for art center members, $45 for non-members. Pat Rayman is the instructor. You may join at any time.

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

3/9: Talisman Dream Catcher: Art is about self expression. This won’t be a generic dream catcher. Dream catchers were first made by Native Americans to catch good dreams in the wind. Here’s chance to make a dream catcher truly your own. Bring in mementos, broken jewelry, buttons, feathers, scraps of cloth, small photos… little things sitting around in trays. (If you are really neat and tidy, we will have items on hand as well) $10 will get you the remaining materials you need to make a personal dream catcher and a glass of house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices.

3/16: Watercolor Technique: Learn a couple watercolor techniques that make your work pop! We have the supplies. We will talk briefly about different knds of watercolor and some nifty tricks. $8 will get you’re the materials you need work on learning some techniques and a small take home painting or card.

3/23: Tisket-Tasket Basket: will feature a quick basket weaving project by award winning basket weaver, Jayne Smith. Just in time for Easter, make your own small basket to use as a gift of to keep for yourself. $12 for your basket and first glass of house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices. Just want to hang out at ArtNight? That’s fine too, or bring your own project (both totally free), we are here to help!

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Tuesday afternoon ArtReach is currently full. However, you can call in to be added to the waiting list as the fluid structure of ArtReach scheduling allows for new openings. We still have space available in our Thursday session. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Studies show that children who receive more instruction in the arts enjoy higher GPAs, higher SAT scores and a dramatically lower drop out rate. A good arts education can improve critical thinking and math skills. ArtReach instructor Diane Bendele earned her bachelors degree in art education from Bowling Green State University and her Masters degree in education from Ohio State. As an art educator for 35 years, she has worked with students of all ages. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.

You can make a mini painting with its own easel Saturday, 1–5 p.m. at the Wassenberg Art Center. Ezra Miller will be providing acoustic music during the free, public opening party. (Photo submitted.)