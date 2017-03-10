Melford James “Skip” Will, 87, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born January 4, 1930, in Delphos, the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Sendelbach) Will, who both preceded him in death. On October 27, 1951, he married the former Nancy Morris, and she survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include three children, Pam (Dick) Oder, Jim (Mary-Ann) Will, and Laura (Stuart) Payne; a sister, Irma Ricker; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, Elmer, Don “Tack”, and Merle Will; and three sisters, Ruth Raines, Esther Lemke, and Melba Jane Ellerbrock, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Relay for Life or Sarah Jane Living Center Activities Department.

