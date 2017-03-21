Van Wert independent news

There’s was plenty of discussion, but little substantive came out of a meeting of Van Wert City Council’s Health-Service-Safety Committee held Monday evening to discuss city trash collection issues.

“I think it was a start, and it will get people thinking,” said committee Chair Bill Marshall.

Discussion centered around three main facets of the trash collection problem. Those include providing registration and regulations to ensure haulers meet city requirements for safe and dependable trash collection; ensuring that both trash and recycling collections are done within a 24-hour period for all sections of the city; and developing legislation that combat those who stockpile trash on their property or in abandoned residences, which results in a health hazard to other city residents, instead of hiring a trash collection company to dispose of it.

While Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur again raised the possibility the city could seek to contract with just one company to handle all the city’s trash collection needs, it appeared that City Council was more interested in ensuring that city trash was collected in a timely manner, and that all city residents were responsible in having trash collected.

Not all City Council members attended the meeting, which was held in Council Chambers, while some city trash haulers said they were upset that City Council did not pass the ordinance originally prepared to ensure trash and recycling would be collected on the same day in all areas of the city.

Several haulers noted that they are already doing that, and that they felt it was a good idea.

More discussion will be held this coming Monday on the subject.