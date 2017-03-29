Nationally known speaker, author, and radio host Dr. Alex McFarland will speak on Saturday evening, April 8, at Trinity Friends Church. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided. The church is located at 605 North Franklin Street at Van Wert’s northeast edge.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. with the band “Worship Experience,” which is made up of people from the Van Wert community. It is led by Craig Alix of Calvary Evangelical Church and Megan Baer of Trinity Friends Church.

McFarland will begin his program at 7:30 p.m., speaking on the topic “The War on the World Views.” He will also speak at the Sunday morning services (9 and 10:30 a.m.) on “The Resurrection and Ancient Evidence for the Life of Christ.”

As a speaker, writer, and advocate for Christian apologetics, Alex McFarland has spoken in hundreds of locations throughout the US and abroad. He has preached in over 1,500 different churches throughout North America and internationally, and has been featured at conferences such as The Billy Graham School of Evangelism, Focus On The Family’s Big Dig, Josh McDowell’s True Foundations events, California’s Spirit West Coast, and many more.

He has been interviewed on Fox and Friends, the Alan Colmes Show, “The Strategy Room”, Billy Graham’s Decision radio broadcast, by James Dobson (Focus On The Family radio), NPR’s All Things Considered, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Chuck Colson’s Breakpoint broadcast, CBS, FOX, NBC news, SRN news, the Associated Press (AP) wire service, LA Times, Boston Herald, the BBC, OK- Celebrity News Magazine, Prime Time America, CBN, CSPAN, Bible Broadcast Network, La Vie (France), Christianity Today, Charisma, On Mission, and by numerous other media outlets as well. In a 2009 story, CNN said, “Alex McFarland is an expert on world religions and cults.”

In 2006 McFarland was named third president of Southern Evangelical Seminary and College, located in Charlotte, NC. He served in this role for 5 years, during which time the school saw unprecedented growth under his leadership. Prior to this, he served as Focus On The Family’s Director of Teen Apologetics.

In his home state of NC, McFarland was named one of “Forty Leaders Under The Age of Forty,” by the Jaycees. Alex is the only evangelist known to have preached in all 50 states in only 50 days, through his “Tour Of Truth.” This crusade across America included 64 evangelistic services and became the subject of his first book.

McFarland is also a nationally syndicated radio host, on air continuously since 2000. His SoundRezn apologetics broadcast was nominated “Best New Show” by the NRB (Natl. Religious Broadcasters) in 2010, competing alongside shows by leaders such as James Dobson and Janet Parschal (Parschal’s show In the Market won that year, by the way). From 2011-present, McFarland has hosted Exploring the Word, which airs throughout the nation Monday-Friday, live on the American Family Radio network.

McFarland has interviewed hundreds of news makers, including, Christian leaders (such as James Dobson, George Barna, Tony Campolo, Ravi Zacharias, Franklin Graham, Ray Comfort, David Platt, and others), political figures (such as Dr. Ben Carson, Mike Huckabee, Michelle Bauchman, Rick Santorum), skeptics (Christopher Hitchens, Michael Shermer, David Silverman), and musicians (such Brian Wilson and Jeffrey Foskett of the Beach Boys, Grammy winners Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr., and others).

As an author, McFarland has written over 150 published articles and is author of 16 books, including the best-selling The 10 Most Common Objections to Christianity- and How To Answer Them (Bethany House). He was one of the first Christian authors to write a series of apologetics / worldview books specifically tailored for teen readers. His books have been translated into several languages.

He attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and earned a Master’s degree in Christian Thought / Apologetics from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va. He has been awarded an honorary Doctoral from both Southern Evangelical Seminary and Louisiana Baptist University. In 2009, Alex became a participant in Developing Young Leaders In Higher Education, a by-invitation-only study program at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.