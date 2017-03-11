Crestview standout volleyball player Katie McClure will continue her academic and athletic career at Bluffton University this fall. McClure is a two-time Second Team All-Northwest Conference selection who was also a First Team All-NWC selection. She was a Second Team District 8 selection during her sophomore year at Lincolnview. As a senior at Crestview, McClure was selected as team MVP, recorded a serving accuracy of 94 percent, and led the team in aces with 31. She was also in the top three on the team with 155 kills and a serve receive statistic of 91 percent. McClure was a four-year letter winner and four-year NWC scholar-athlete during her high school career. (Crestview photo)