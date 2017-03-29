To those of you who supported me in my run for this office, you will recall that I promised to responsibly manage the city’s budget. After working within the system for a year, I have a better understanding of where the money comes from and how it is managed.

I can personally assure you that under the scrutiny of City Auditor Martha Balyeat and the supervision of Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, every department head is held accountable for every dollar spent. No department in this city is over budget.

We need your help in maintaining the level of services you have come to expect of your city government. On the May ballot, we are requesting a 0.28 tax increase in order to continue fulfilling your expectations. We must provide you with the information to support this initiative.

First and foremost, I want to be clear that fully retired seniors with no earned income would not be subject to the proposed 0.28 tax increase. This includes pensions, military pension, and Social Security, as well as other areas.

Simply, over the past several years, approximately $500,000 of state shared contributions to our city has been withheld by the state and transferred to the State of Ohio’s budget. This trickery made our governor look like a good manager of state funds, and also helped him in his run for president last year. I believe that he ran on the sweat of your brows. Now we are faced with the challenge of meeting the economic needs of our city without the benefit of the money the state withheld from our coffers. While we are not in immediate peril, the danger persists and we need to prepare now for the deficits to come.

To give you a little history about the income tax increase we are requesting and what is funded by it, I offer the following:

The current General Fund tax of 1 percent was passed in 1974 and has not changed since that time. A change that did occur is the 0.5-percent street construction tax, which was passed by the voters in July 1997. This money may only be used for the purpose it was intended, as directed by you, the voter.

The General Fund of 1974 included a 1-percent tax rate, which was to provide funds for the following:

Police and Fire Departments, Disaster Services-EMA, Health Department, street lighting, Parks Department, Municipal Court, City Engineering, Code Enforcement, Income Tax Administration, City Administration (which includes the Mayor), City Auditor, Law Director, and City Council.

In January 2000, a 0.22-percent Police and Fire Capital Fund tax was approved by the voters as well. These monies also could not be diverted to other funds, but were to be strictly used for capital equipment and improvements as directed by the voters.

We entered difficult times in the year 2010. The City asked for your approval to amend the 0.22 tax. This amendment allowed that two-thirds of the fund would be used to support the salaries and benefits of both the Police and Fire Departments. Within this amendment, minimum staffing levels for each department were established.

Since then, the minimum levels have been maintained. It is important to note that EMS runs in 2010 totaled 1,121 runs. In 2016, there were 1,559 runs. In 2017 we must plan for an anticipated 2,100 runs, which is double that of 2010. Additionally, the Police Department faces increased demands due to the drug challenges in our area.

In 2010, it became apparent that the General Fund was inadequate and would not be sufficient to fully support the Police and Fire Departments. The 0.22-percent tax amendment gave some relief to the General Fund.

For five out of the past seven years, the 0.22 tax has assisted in keeping us funded. Last year, approximately $600,000 was used from the 0.22 tax to pay salaries and benefits of the Police and Fire Departments. However, I believe that it is irresponsible to continue this practice. The salaries and benefits should come from the General Fund. Using a percentage of the 0.22 tax money to support salaries and benefits erodes the capital fund. If this mode of operation continues, I believe it is abundantly clear that we will be faced with difficult and impactful economic decisions. These decisions would ultimately affect the quality of life and level of services we now enjoy.

This situation has been brought to the attention of past administrations which chose not to face the challenge or to meaningfully address the issue. Perhaps they feared political retribution. Political retribution is not my concern. While I enjoy my position and the responsibility of it, I am not fearful of retribution because this is the responsible thing to do.

Some of the most respected business leaders in our community feel that the city overspends. They have suggested to me that we should purchase less expensive police vehicles. This would result in a vehicle that would not provide the best level of security for our police officers. Let me say this: it would never be my choice to place our police officers in even more danger than they already face doing their jobs.

Those who are opposed to the tax increase feel the city should undergo a full financial and process audit to be conducted by the State Auditor’s office. This is a good suggestion and is currently being considered. The discussion among City Council members is that the cost of the audit may not be supported by the benefits of such an endeavor. However, City Council continues to consider this option.

There are additional opponents of the proposed 0.28 tax who feel the city has been mismanaged for years and should “just go bankrupt”. This is a direct quote. This comment came from a gentleman who served as a city councilman for more than one term. When challenged as to why he did not address this “mismanagement” while on City Council, he could not provide a logical answer.

This is not a time to be negative. It is a time to be positive about being proactive and creative. We are able to tap into the fine resources we have in this city and county. We benefit from the recent acquisition of a very energetic economic development director in Stacy Adam. Stacy is working all leads available to her and is currently collaborating with Jobs Ohio and Regional Growth Partners to create many new employment possibilities.

In addition, the county has been awarded a grant to create the Van Wert County Land Bank. The mission of the Land Bank is to put blighted and vacant properties back to productive use. Collateral benefits are that we are about to see some very notable improvements both in the County and City. The staff of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation are also administering the Revolving Loan Fund for the city and county. We are reaching out to the citizens of this county to support them in their efforts to create businesses of their own and to create homegrown job opportunities.

The City Council and I are hosting Town Hall meetings in order that you may ask question of the council and mayor in person. The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. at Black Angus on Main

Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at Mi Ranchito

Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church

In closing, I remind you that the 0.28 tax only affects earned income. Please come to the meetings to express your thoughts and questions. You may also go to www.vanwert.org to obtain more detailed information related to the decreased state funding referred to above.