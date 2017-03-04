‘Matter of Balance’ classes scheduled
Home Health Care Solutions, a local home care agency, has scheduled spring “Matter of Balance” classes free to the public, to be held at the Wellness Center, April 4-May 9, from 1-3 p.m.
Classes are taught by certified instructors through Area Agency on Aging, Katie Morman, occupational therapist, and Cherie Conrad, RN.
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A “Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Individuals will learn to:
- View falls as controllable
- Set personal goals for increasing activity
- Make safety changes to reduce fall risks at home
- Exercise program to increase strength and balance
- Who should attend?
- Anyone concerned about falls
- Anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength
- Anyone who has history of falls
- Anyone restricting activities because of falling concerns
Please call Home Health Care Solutions office to register at 419.238.3133 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Class size limited to 15 participants and Home Health Care Solutions asks for commitment to six weeks to get full benefits from class participation.
