Home Health Care Solutions, a local home care agency, has scheduled spring “Matter of Balance” classes free to the public, to be held at the Wellness Center, April 4-May 9, from 1-3 p.m.

Classes are taught by certified instructors through Area Agency on Aging, Katie Morman, occupational therapist, and Cherie Conrad, RN.

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A “Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Individuals will learn to:

View falls as controllable

Set personal goals for increasing activity

Make safety changes to reduce fall risks at home

Exercise program to increase strength and balance

Who should attend?

Anyone concerned about falls

Anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength

Anyone who has history of falls

Anyone restricting activities because of falling concerns

Please call Home Health Care Solutions office to register at 419.238.3133 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Class size limited to 15 participants and Home Health Care Solutions asks for commitment to six weeks to get full benefits from class participation.