Saturday, Mar. 4, 2017

Home Health Care Solutions, a local home care agency, has scheduled spring “Matter of Balance” classes free to the public, to be held at the Wellness Center, April 4-May 9, from 1-3 p.m.

Classes are taught by certified instructors through Area Agency on Aging, Katie Morman, occupational therapist, and Cherie Conrad, RN.

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A “Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Individuals will learn to:

  • View falls as controllable
  • Set personal goals for increasing activity
  • Make safety changes to reduce fall risks at home
  • Exercise program to increase strength and balance
  • Who should attend?
  • Anyone concerned about falls
  • Anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength
  • Anyone who has history of falls
  • Anyone restricting activities because of falling concerns

Please call Home Health Care Solutions office to register at 419.238.3133 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.  Class size limited to 15 participants and Home Health Care Solutions asks for commitment to six weeks to get full benefits from class participation.

