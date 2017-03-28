Mary P. Zimmerlee, 96, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2017 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Marion, Indiana, on December 26, 1920, the daughter of William and

Hazel (Campbell) McCullough, who both preceded her in death. On July 5, 1941, she married Edgar Archer, who died July 22, 1967; she then married Robert Zimmerlee on November 23, 1973, and he passed away November 17, 2003.

She was a member of Praise Point Church in Willshire, the General Electric Quarter Century Club, Wren Historical Society, and the Red Hat Society.

Mary was employed at Decatur Industries, then retired from General Electric in Fort Wayne.

Survivors include a son, Gary (Becky) Archer of Decatur, Indiana; one daughter, Jackie (Larry) Brandt of Willshire; a stepson, Stephen Zimmerlee of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Sherman Archer; one grandson, Joshua Brandt; and two brothers, Bob and Pete McCullough, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Praise Point Church in Willshire, with the Rev. Mark Rutledge and Rev. Brad Knittle officiating. Burial will take place in Willshire Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Haggard-Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Praise Point Church.

