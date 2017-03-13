Mary Alice Kaiser, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

She was born June 12, 1932, in Ridge Township, the daughter of Edward and Mildred (Mosier) O’Leary, who both preceded her in death. On September 24, 1955, she married Donald Leroy Kaiser, who died December 28, 2000.

Survivors include three daughters, Karen Hoverman of Van Wert, Carol (Harold) Smith of Van Wert, and Sharon (Bradley) Waite of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; one son, Dennis Kaiser of Grove Port; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.