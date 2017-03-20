Isaac Van Wart Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, met in February at Elks Lodge 1197, with 11 members and guests attending. Bill Marshall, a Vietnam veteran, was the speaker. Marshall served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Vietnam from 1968-1969 as an MP protecting bases. Marshall is a member of the Van Wert County Veterans Commission and a member of Van Wert City Council. His speech spoke of the sacrifices made by veterans to protect America’s freedoms, while commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam War. The next DAR meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 3 at the Elks Lodge, with the program presented by Buckeye Girls State representatives. Shown with Marshall (left) are prospective DAR member Deb Hardeman and Vietnam veteran Dan Hardeman. (DAR photo)