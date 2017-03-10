Marcella “Sally” Niemeyer, 93, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

She was born December 10, 1923, in Fort Jennings, the daughter William and Rosa (Miller) Ricker, who both preceded her in death. On October 26, 1946, she married Bernard Niemeyer, who died January 10, 1991.

Survivors include a son, Mike (Linda) Niemeyer of Lima; one daughter, Lisa (Gregg) Faurot of Delphos; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Three sisters, Alice Ellerbrock, Bertha Kuhlman, and Marie Maag; and a grandson, Mark Niemeyer, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation.

